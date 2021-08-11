Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 26,855 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 123.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.52. 66,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $37.12.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

