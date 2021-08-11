Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 3,490 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.37. The stock had a trading volume of 38,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,445. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $94.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.