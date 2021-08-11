Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 6,658 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in MetLife by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. raised their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.49. The stock had a trading volume of 333,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,149. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

