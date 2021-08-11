Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases New Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,917 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 374.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in AMETEK by 27.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.90 and a twelve month high of $140.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.65. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.