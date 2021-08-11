Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.85.

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.24. The company had a trading volume of 28,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $121.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

