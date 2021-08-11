Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 2,719 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $174.44. 1,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,262. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

