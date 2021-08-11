Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 3,663 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 244,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,475. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $52.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.