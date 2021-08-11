Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 5,257 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,988,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,915 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after buying an additional 3,464,688 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,664 shares of company stock valued at $262,615. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,859,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

