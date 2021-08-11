Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 823 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.70. 6,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,712. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $146.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.