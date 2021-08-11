Strategic Wealth Designers Acquires 10,026 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.6% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after acquiring an additional 92,116 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.28.

NYSE:UBER traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.16. 515,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,164,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.99. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.