Strategic Wealth Designers Acquires 22,823 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.8% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 476,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,190,012. The company has a market capitalization of $246.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $46.97 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.52.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

