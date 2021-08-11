Strategic Wealth Designers Acquires 3,161 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.5% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Facebook were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,319,070 shares of company stock worth $793,504,575. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.30. The stock had a trading volume of 274,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,401,340. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

