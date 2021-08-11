Strategic Wealth Designers Acquires 3,490 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,604,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after acquiring an additional 116,273 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 93,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 168,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XT stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,532. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.21. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

