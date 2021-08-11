Strategic Wealth Designers Acquires 5,773 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF makes up 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Strategic Wealth Designers owned 0.28% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $92.72. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,061. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.62. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

