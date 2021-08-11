Strategic Wealth Designers Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,162 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 519,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,432,032 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $240.69. 121,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,425,956. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $191.72 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

