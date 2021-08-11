Strategic Wealth Designers Buys 3,504 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.1% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,303,371. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.