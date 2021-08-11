Strategic Wealth Designers Buys 4,073 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 2.6% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $354.74. 262,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,773. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.26. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $352.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.