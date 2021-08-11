Strategic Wealth Designers Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,731,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,243,000 after purchasing an additional 145,388 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,733.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,491. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,528.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.