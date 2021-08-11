Strategic Wealth Designers Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers owned approximately 0.13% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $99,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $91.27. The stock had a trading volume of 75,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,599. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.22. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $90.15 and a twelve month high of $103.61.

