Strategic Wealth Designers Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

DD traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.57. 14,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,774,077. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

