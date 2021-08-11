Strategic Wealth Designers Has $19.54 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $19,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period.

NOBL stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.54. The company had a trading volume of 289,613 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.61. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

