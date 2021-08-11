Strategic Wealth Designers Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107,088 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,189. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.38.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

