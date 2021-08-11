Strategic Wealth Designers Has $3.61 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in AT&T were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 119.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AT&T by 604.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 49,780.4% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,870 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $28.14. 310,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,506,898. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $200.92 billion, a PE ratio of -90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.