Strategic Wealth Designers Has $6.86 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.4% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.54. 294,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,987,001. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

