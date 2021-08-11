Strategic Wealth Designers Increases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 17.0% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 19.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.94. 99,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,162,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

