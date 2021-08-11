Strategic Wealth Designers Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,686,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.77. 72,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $229.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

