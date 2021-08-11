Strategic Wealth Designers Purchases 2,191 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.11. The company had a trading volume of 294,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,038,216. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $138.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.77.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

