Strategic Wealth Designers Purchases 97,078 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 12.8% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $35,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 264,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 77,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 129,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $61.46. 455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,208. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $62.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

