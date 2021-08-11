Strategic Wealth Designers Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.32. 69,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,614,978. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.78. The company has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.