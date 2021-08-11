Strategic Wealth Designers Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.75. 99,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,330,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.08. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

