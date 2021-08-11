Strategic Wealth Designers Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 108,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,701,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.93. The stock had a trading volume of 200,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,190. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.83. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

