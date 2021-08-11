Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,021 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $115.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.52.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

