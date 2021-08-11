Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.19% of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUFF opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84. Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

