Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE ED opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

