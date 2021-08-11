Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 565.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000.

NASDAQ VTHR opened at $204.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.61. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $145.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.552 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

