Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 82,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,132,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $348,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $64.82 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.27.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.