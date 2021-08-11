Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 96.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $195.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Truist lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.81.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

