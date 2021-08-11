Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,210 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $287,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $559,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $148,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

