Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 144.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $284.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.32 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

