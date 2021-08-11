Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,375 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBE opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $56.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.20.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.