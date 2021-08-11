Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,896 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Shares of SYK opened at $253.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $275.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

