Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000.

SHY opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.22. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

