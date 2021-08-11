Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 265,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

MKC stock opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.