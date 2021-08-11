Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 29,872 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 83.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,872 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 73,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,145,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.41. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.