Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,991 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.