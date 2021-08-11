Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 31,840 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 117.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,840 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165,982 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 78.8% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,955,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,407 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,592 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 912.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,278,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,595,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $20.49.

