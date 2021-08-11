Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,401 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 138.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $116.91 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $77.36 and a 52 week high of $118.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

