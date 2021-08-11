Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $912.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $878.93. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $920.31. The company has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

