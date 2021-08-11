Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,093 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,893 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 31.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 12.5% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Target by 6.9% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 8,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Target by 8.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Argus lifted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $264.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $265.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

