Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 774.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $296.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $216.69 and a 1 year high of $298.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.35.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.